The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t just winning, they’re enjoying every second of it. After their latest 133-121 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, the atmosphere inside the locker room looked less like a business-only playoff contender and more like a team in rhythm, in sync, and having fun.

And the moment that perfectly captured that energy? DeAndre Ayton hijacking the aux cord and blasting “Stand By Me” at full volume.

As reporters entered the room, Austin Reaves was mid-chorus, belting the song dramatically while Ayton, smiling ear to ear, leaned back like a DJ in total command. Reaves tried to answer a question, but the second the music swelled again, he broke into laughter, unable to hold composure.

It was lighthearted. It was chaotic. And it told the story: the vibes in Los Angeles are immaculate.

When asked about both the win and the sudden musical takeover, Ayton didn’t miss a beat. “I take care of the defensive end, and they take care of the offensive end pretty good,” he said with a grin, nodding toward Reeves still singing behind him.

Fun aside, the Lakers’ on-court dominance is no joke. They now sit at 15-4, currently riding a seven-game winning streak, and their growing chemistry is beginning to look like something more dangerous than talent; it’s confidence.

Luka Dončić once again led the way with another historic performance: 34 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists, marking his sixth consecutive game with at least 30-5-5, the longest such streak in Lakers history.

Reaves continued his ascent as the perfect complementary engine, reading defenses, spacing the floor, and stepping into timely scoring bursts.

This Lakers team doesn’t look stiff, pressured, or searching for identity. They look loose. They look connected. They look like a group that genuinely enjoys playing for and with each other.

Winning will always matter. But when winning meets chemistry? That’s when a season turns into something special.

And right now? The Lakers are playing like a team that plans to keep the music and the streak going.