The Phoenix Suns delivered one of their most decisive wins of the season Monday night, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 125–108 and snapping the team’s seven-game win streak by forcing Luka Doncic into his most turnover-plagued outing of the year. The Suns’ defensive effort overwhelmed the star guard throughout the night, disrupting the rhythm of a Lakers offense that had leaned heavily on his production early in the season.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, “Doncic's nine turnovers tied a career high for the eight-year veteran. And all nine of his turnovers resulted in steals for the Suns — which was the most live-ball turnovers by any player in a game this season, according to ESPN Research.”

Despite the turnovers, Doncic still posted strong scoring numbers, finishing with 38 points, 11 rebounds and five assists on 15-for-26 shooting, including 3-for-8 from three. The performance continued his MVP-level start to the season, during which he has averaged 35.3 points, 8.9 assists, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals while shooting 47.8% from the field across 16 games. However, Phoenix’s aggressive defensive schemes forced him into mistakes that shifted the momentum firmly in the Suns’ favor.

Dillon Brooks and Collin Gillespie power shorthanded Suns as defense smothers Lakers

Phoenix received major offensive contributions from Dillon Brooks and Collin Gillespie. Brooks led the Suns with 33 points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 15-for-26 from the field in 33 minutes. His physicality and shot-making helped Phoenix maintain control even as the Lakers attempted to mount several second-half pushes.

Gillespie delivered one of the best performances of his young career, scoring 28 points with five assists, four rebounds and two steals. He shot 10-for-19 from the field and 8-for-14 from three, providing consistent floor spacing and secondary playmaking in extended minutes.

The Suns also had to adjust early when Devin Booker exited after just 10 minutes of play due to injury. Before leaving, he tallied 11 points, three assists and two rebounds on 4-for-7 shooting. Phoenix’s depth stepped up immediately, helping to build and maintain a comfortable lead throughout the second half.

Defensively, the Suns produced one of their most disruptive efforts of the season. Phoenix forced 22 turnovers from Los Angeles, converting them into 32 points. The Suns also recorded 16 steals, using their activity to generate easy baskets in transition. The fastbreak battle reflected the pace discrepancy: Phoenix totaled 28 fastbreak points compared to just two from the Lakers.

With the victory, the Suns improved to 13–9 on the season and continued their momentum during a critical stretch of their four-game road trip. Phoenix will next travel to face the Houston Rockets (13–5) on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, a matchup that will test the team’s depth and defensive versatility as it awaits further clarity on Booker’s status.