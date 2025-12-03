The fallout of coach Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss to go coach at LSU continues. It is not only fans jeering him at the airport; his former players are calling him out as well.

On Tuesday, Ole Miss OL Brycen Sanders took to social media to take issue with Kiffin for a statement he made explaining why he chose to leave. Sanders had a gripe with Kiffin, saying, “Despite the team asking me to keep coaching”.

To which Sanders would say: “I think everyone who was in that room would disagree.”

Clearly, Sanders is fed up with Kiffin's characterization of how things unfolded. Ultimately, Kiffin uprooted from Mississippi even as though the Rebels are a playoff-worthy team with an 11-1 record and a 7-1 record in the Big 12.

Kiffin's reasons for going to LSU are based on wanting to contend for a national championship as part of a storied program. Recently, Kiffin said he “tried everything possible” to coach the Rebels into the College Football Playoff. Even though he had already taken the LSU job, he also reportedly threatened his offensive staff, telling them to leave with him or risk not being welcomed by LSU.

Meanwhile, the Rebels staff was solidified after Kiffin left.

Words cannot begin to describe how detested Lane Kiffin has become .

Throughout the history of sports, there have been numerous “villains” who were perceived to have wronged their fan base through their decision-making. Walter O'Malley took the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. Art Modell is taking the Browns from Cleveland to Baltimore. The Edmonton Oilers traded Wayne Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings. LeBron James said he was going to take his talents to Miami from Cleveland.

Now, Lane Kiffin finds himself in that category. Any ounce of forgiveness is years in the making, depending on how well the Rebels do without him and how LSU does with him.

But for now, the hate is real.