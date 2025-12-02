The Los Angeles Lakers, on the second night of a back-to-back, got punched in the mouth by the Phoenix Suns even though the Suns lost Devin Booker to a groin injury. Filled with execution lethargy on both ends of the floor, the Lakers got demolished to the tune of a 125-108 defeat. In fact, all the Lakers were playing for towards the end was LeBron James' 10-point streak, which came so dangerously close to coming to an end.

James only had six points on 2-7 shooting from the field through the first three quarters as the Lakers struggled to stop a blistering Suns team that could not miss courtesy of heaters from Dillon Brooks and Collin Gillespie. The Lakers star was conspicuously absent, and with the game getting away from the Purple and Gold, it looked like head coach JJ Redick was going to pull the plug early.

But as expected, James stayed on the court until he scored his 10th point. To that end, the mission was a success for the Lakers. James got to the foul line early in the fourth and split a pair of free throws, and then he got Gillespie on a switch later on in the period and drilled a stepback three, crossing the 10-point mark for the 1,296th consecutive game.

Fans clown Lakers' LeBron James for continuing streak amid blowout

There was simply no way the Lakers star was going to leave the floor without keeping that streak of his alive, and surely enough, he left the court shortly after scoring his 10th point, leading to a barrage of reactions from fans on social media.

“LeBron so disgusting doesn’t even care about winning just not losing that 10 point streak this can’t be anyone’s goat,” X user @7Crimson0 wrote.

“LeBron went in the game down25 points to make sure he got his double figure streak 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Boy the stat king for real,” @_InChris_iTrust added.

“LeBron will never let this record go. It don’t matter if he’s got 0 and they’re down 45. He’s gon get his 10 to keep the streak alive lol,” @BayAreaLeek furthered.

“Yall need to know the streak will only end if lebron gets injured or fouls out early on, thats how its gonna happen,” @UTDNizer explained.

“LeBron James had to realize that he was about to lose his 10-point streak before getting involved at the end of the game.. smh. The only reason this bum a** still playing is cause he knows the Lakers are gonna draft Bryce,” @243_GOAT expressed.