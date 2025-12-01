On the second night of a back-to-back for the Los Angeles Lakers, All-Star LeBron James will face the Phoenix Suns on Monday. James, who isn't playing in back-to-backs yet, will suit up for the Lakers' second leg, as head coach JJ Redick discussed as a precautionary approach to LeBron's 23rd NBA season.

James made his season debut in a 140-126 win against the Utah Jazz in November. With four games under his belt, thus far, James will play in his first game since last Friday's 129-119 victory against the Dallas Mavericks, as expected, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The Lakers’ LeBron James is off the injury report and will play tonight against Phoenix,” Stein reported.

While the James returns to the floor, veteran Marcus Smart is ruled out due to a lower-back injury the Lakers have been monitoring closely. Coming off of a season-high 25 points and six rebounds in a 135-118 NBA Cup win against the Los Angeles Clippers, James followed it up with 13 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in a 129-119 win against the Dallas Mavericks, which was LeBron's last outing.

JJ Redick reveals Lakers' reality with LeBron James, back-to-backs

Lakers head coach JJ Redick says monitoring LeBron James' back-to-backs will continue as the veteran eases into the rigorious flow of an NBA's 82-game regular season. For a team with deep playoff aspirations, the Lakers won't be taking chances with James' health, he said, per the LA Times' Broderick Turner.

“We're going to build him up, hopefully, to be able to play in back-to-backs,” Redick said. “That's the goal. But you are correct. Every back-to-back is a case-by-case. That's just the reality of the NBA right now. But we want him to be able to play in back-to-backs. So does he. So, we're going to work toward that.”

The Lakers will look to extend their winning streak to eight in Monday's matchup against the Suns.