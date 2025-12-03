The California Golden Bears football program has moved into the final stages of a major transition as the school targets Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to become its next head coach. This development marks a major step in the California head coach search, one that advanced quickly after the dismissal of Justin Wilcox and placed the program in the center of one of the most significant college football coaching changes outside the SEC. Early signals point to Lupoi being hired as the next coach as negotiations continue to progress.

The Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator's profile rose fast this season as he helped guide one of the strongest defenses in the country. His work with Oregon elevated him into national recognition, making his potential return to Berkeley a key storyline within California football circles. A Bay Area native and former California defensive lineman and position coach, Lupoi brings a personal connection and a respected background that align with the Golden Bears’ push for new identity and leadership.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman posted an update on his X (formerly known as Twitter), noting Lupoi was in negotiations to become the next leader of the California Golden Bears football program. Feldman highlighted Lupoi’s ties to the region and his strong national profile in the message he shared.

“SOURCES: Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi is in negotiations to become the head coach at Cal, sources tell me & @ChrisVannini . Lupoi, a Bay Area native, played and coached at Cal and is a Broyles Award semifinalist this year.”

The push reflects the Golden Bears prioritizing a modern approach rooted in defensive strength and player development. Lupoi would inherit a program searching for renewed momentum, while Oregon faces the challenge of replacing another top assistant during its playoff run. If finalized, the hire would bring a familiar and impactful voice back to Berkeley, giving California football a leader capable of reshaping the program’s direction.