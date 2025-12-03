As great as LeBron James is, he is only human. Therefore, the 40-year-old legend on the Lakers is bound to experience periods of slowness.

Over the last five games, James has averaged 15.2 points per game, the lowest average over that stretch since his rookie season of 2003. In December 2003, James averaged 20.2 points per game over five games.

Presently, James is averaging 15.2 points per game and 7.2 assists. On Monday, the Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns 125-108. James finished the game with only 10 points and three assists in 31 minutes of play. Furthermore, he finished with a -10 player impact rating.

Plus, James managed to give Dillion Brooks the thumbs-down gesture after Brooks failed to dunk on Bronny James.

As a result, the Lakers are now 15-5 and are set to take on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. After that, LA will take on the Boston Celtics on Friday and close out the week against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

James is playing in his 23rd NBA season and has recently been coming off a right foot injury that sidelined him against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Article Continues Below

All the while, James continues to defy the adage of age, with no hint of retirement in sight despite constant rumor and speculation.

LeBron James is one of the most consistent athletes ever

Indeed, LeBron James has been mainly on top of his game for over two decades. He currently holds the NBA record for the most consecutive games scoring in double figures at 1,800.

Plus, he is the only player in history to average 20 points per game for every season during his career. Even as the game continues to evolve, with different styles prioritized, James has adapted well and maintained a high scoring percentage and average.

Over his two-decade career, James has averaged 71 games per season. No matter what, there seems to be no stopping him.