Alongside Kobe Bryant, Basketball Hall of Famer Pau Gasol helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to back-to-back NBA titles in 2009 and 2010, defeating Kevin Garnett and the Big 3 Boston Celtics in a legendary rivalry that defined an era.

Together, Bryant and Gasol became more than just elite teammates and championship running mates — they became brothers. Their bond extended far beyond the hardwood, built on mutual respect, trust, and a shared commitment to excellence.

In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints’ Rob Lepelstat, Gasol reflects on his blockbuster trade to the Lakers over 17 years ago, his deep brotherhood with the late Kobe Bryant, what makes playing in Los Angeles unlike anywhere else in the NBA, his Pau Gasol Academy, and much more.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

RL: Feb 1, 2008, you were traded to the Lakers, formed an iconic duo and brotherhood with Kobe, you won two titles together, and the rest is history. What do you remember about that day?

PG: It was a whirlwind. One moment, I was in Memphis, and the next, I was on my way to Los Angeles to join one of the most historic franchises in sports. Everything happened so fast, but I remember the excitement, the challenge ahead, and how welcoming the team was.

Looking back, it was a defining moment in my career, and I’ll always be grateful for the journey that followed and for being part of both Grizzlies and Lakers families.

RL: Why were you and Kobe like Peanut Butter and Jelly? Why was it such a perfect duo?

PG: We complemented each other perfectly—our skill sets, our personalities, and our common drive to win just fit together seamlessly. From the moment I arrived in Los Angeles in 2008, he set the tone. One of the first things he told me was, “Let’s go win the championship.” His leadership defined our partnership.

Kobe was relentless, demanding, and had an unparalleled work ethic. He challenged me every single day to be better and tougher. And I embraced it. I wanted to be the best that I could be so I could help the team accomplish the ultimate goal: winning the ring.

We balanced each other out. He was the ultimate competitor, and I complemented him and the rest of our teammates. We tried to elevate everyone around us, make the right plays, and follow the principles of our coach, Phil Jackson.

Beyond basketball, we built a very special bond. We trusted each other, pushed each other, and ultimately won two championships together. That connection, that chemistry—it’s something truly special, and I’ll cherish it forever.

What’s the Kobe story you’ll always remember?

One of the Kobe stories I’ll always remember is from the 2008 Olympics, when my country, Spain, faced the USA in the gold medal game. We fought hard, but the U.S. won, and Kobe played a huge role in that victory.

A few weeks later, when I returned to Los Angeles for the Lakers' training camp, I walked into the locker room, and there it was—Kobe had placed his Olympic gold medal right in my locker. No words, no explanation. Just the medal, staring at me. I knew exactly what he was doing. He wasn’t just reminding me that he had won—he was challenging me, pushing me to be better, to work harder, to come back stronger. That was Kobe.

He never settled, and he never let those around him settle either. That moment lit a fire in me. I took it as motivation, and the following season, we won the NBA championship together. That’s who Kobe was—a competitor, a motivator, and the ultimate teammate who always found ways to elevate those around him.

What makes playing for the Lakers different than any other franchise in sports?

The Lakers are built on excellence, history, and a commitment to winning. From the moment you step into the organization, you feel the weight of its identity, the great players who came before you, the expectations from the fans, and the responsibility to uphold that standard. It’s a family, and once you’re a Laker, you’re always a Laker.

This franchise represents excellence, history, and a commitment to winning. Those values were instilled in me during my time in LA, and I still carry them with me every day.

I’ll always feel at home whenever I go back to watch a game at the arena. To have my jersey hanging in the rafters, next to legends I grew up admiring, is something I’m still processing. It’s the ultimate honor.

What is the Pau Gasol Academy by Santander, and why did you decide to start it?

Basketball has given me so much in life, and I’ve always felt a responsibility to give back. I created the Pau Gasol Academy by Santander to give young players a space where they can learn and grow, both on and off the court.

For more than two decades, we have taught values and promoted healthy habits through basketball. Last year, we welcomed over 460 participants from 25 different nationalities, which shows sport is a very powerful tool that can bring people together from all over the world.

It’s a project I’m incredibly proud of. Seeing the impact we’ve had on so many young athletes’ lives is truly special for me.

What’s your vision for the future of the academy?

Our goal is to continue inspiring the next generation to be the best version of themselves. I hope to expand our reach even further, ensuring that more young athletes have access to quality coaching, education, and experiences that will help shape their futures. A key part of this vision is our commitment to women’s sports. We need to keep promoting an inclusive environment where both boys and girls have equal opportunities to improve and reach their full potential.

We want to encourage more girls to join the Academy, empowering them to pursue their dreams in sports and beyond.

We also have a Rising Stars program, designed to identify and support young athletes with the potential to play professionally. Participants are selected based on their academic and athletic achievements, and the program places a strong emphasis on skill development, equipping them with the tools and guidance needed to build healthy habits and navigate their careers effectively.

Our goal is to continually raise the standard of this program, expand its international reach, and provide players with a valuable experience that helps them understand the steps required to pursue a professional career.

