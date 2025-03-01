According to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison reached out to the Minnesota Timberwolves to gauge their interest in a trade centered around Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves reportedly declined the offer and were surprised that the Mavericks were even considering trading their franchise cornerstone. Instead, Dallas ultimately struck a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sending Doncic to Los Angeles in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick.

However, in an alternate scenario where Doncic was traded to Minnesota, a potential deal would have likely required the Mavericks to include additional assets. A realistic framework for the trade may have included Dallas sending P.J. Washington and a 2025 first-round pick, while the Timberwolves would have added Naz Reid alongside Edwards. Given that Minnesota was reportedly firm in rejecting the initial offer, the Mavericks likely would have had to sweeten the deal with additional incentives to make the Timberwolves reconsider.

Luka Doncic-Anthony Edwards potential trade framework and contract implications

Luka Doncic, 26, is earning $43 million this season as part of a five-year, $215.1 million contract that includes a player option for the 2026-27 season. Washington is making $15.5 million this year and is under contract through the 2025-26 season, with his salary set to decrease to $14.1 million in the final year. If Dallas was serious about acquiring Edwards, including Washington in the deal would have helped balance out salary concerns while also giving Minnesota a solid two-way forward.

On the Timberwolves' side, Anthony Edwards is in the first season of a five-year, $244.6 million extension. His salary will rise each year, reaching $55.6 million by the 2028-29 season. Reid is making $13.9 million this season and has a player option worth $15 million for 2025-26. Reid has established himself as one of the best backup bigs in the league and has thrived when given extended playing time. Adding him to a Doncic-led Mavericks squad would have solidified Dallas’ frontcourt, which has been an area of inconsistency throughout the season.

Had the Mavericks completed this trade, they would have secured a younger franchise cornerstone in Edwards, unlike their actual deal for Davis, who is 31 years old. Edwards, 23, has already been named to three All-Star teams and was selected to the All-NBA Second Team. Last season, he led Minnesota to one of the best campaigns in franchise history with 56 wins and a Western Conference Finals appearance against Doncic and the Mavericks, ultimately losing in five games.

Timberwolves' struggles and Mavericks' potential with Edwards Swap

In his fifth NBA season, Anthony Edwards is averaging a career-high 27.3 points, six rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 40.5% from three across 58 games. Despite his individual success, the Timberwolves have struggled this season following the trade of Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. Injuries have impacted the additions of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, contributing to Minnesota's 32-29 record and ninth-place standing in the Western Conference.

Reid, 25, is having a breakout season, averaging 14.9 points, six rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 39.4% from three across 60 games. His ability to stretch the floor as a big man would have made him a valuable addition to a Mavericks team that struggled at times with spacing when playing traditional centers.

Minnesota’s potential upgrade with PJ Washington in the mix

For Minnesota, Luka Doncic would have provided an established superstar presence. The 26-year-old is already a five-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA First Team selection. He has led Dallas to two Western Conference Finals appearances and an NBA Finals berth last season, where the Mavericks lost to the Boston Celtics in five games. Doncic ranks second all-time in playoff points per game (30.9), trailing only Michael Jordan. This season, a left calf strain has limited him, but he is still averaging 26.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and a career-high 1.9 steals per game across 29 contests.

Washington, 26, is contributing 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 38.1% from three. He played a key role in the Mavericks' NBA Finals run last season alongside Doncic. However, despite Washington’s strong production and Doncic’s limited availability earlier in the season, the Mavericks have faltered in the standings and are currently eighth in the West at 32-28.

Mavericks move on as Doncic thrives with Lakers

Despite this hypothetical scenario, the Mavericks ultimately chose a different direction, sending Luka Doncic to the Lakers after Minnesota declined. So far, Doncic’s tenure in Los Angeles has started strong. The Lakers have won five straight games, most recently defeating the Clippers 106-102 on Friday night. Doncic finished with 31 points, five assists, three steals, and two rebounds in the victory. The Lakers have now climbed to 37-21, sitting fourth in the Western Conference, just one game behind the second-seeded Denver Nuggets (39-21).

Doncic also recently posted his first triple-double with the Lakers in a 107-99 win against his former team, the Mavericks, on Tuesday. With that performance, he joined LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as the only players to record a triple-double against every team in the NBA. Additionally, he became the fourth Laker — alongside James, Westbrook, and Magic Johnson — to record a triple-double within his first five games with the franchise, finishing with 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals, and two blocks.