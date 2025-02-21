Minnesota Timberwolves' offensive struggles were a focal point of discussion on Friday’s broadcast of NBA Today, as analysts Brian Windhorst and Kendrick Perkins assessed the team’s performance in the wake of Karl-Anthony Towns' departure.

Windhorst addressed Anthony Edwards' adjustment to a new offensive dynamic.

“He talked about how difficult it has been for him this year facing so many double-teams,” Windhorst said.

“It’s something he’s never faced before and how he’s gone to his coach with how to cope with it. Then you say, what do you think about the trade? And he’s like Karl-Anthony Towns is the best player in the East. I don’t want to put two and two together, but he’s clearly dealing with life without Karl Towns.”

Injuries and trade impact hinder Timberwolves' offense this season

Windhorst noted that injuries have also played a role in the Timberwolves’ offensive struggles.

“The Timberwolves, what’s happened to them this year, they’ve definitely been beset by injuries. Donte DiVincenzo, who’s supposed to be the three-point outlet for Ant, has been out a big chunk here, and he’s struggled when he was in there.

“Now Julius Randle has been out for the last three weeks with a groin injury, so he’s really feeling the pinch right now. But their offense has basically been in neutral. They basically have the same level of offense as they did last year. It has not improved after the trade, and their defense is still good defense, but it has slipped a little bit… and their standings have slipped a little bit.”

Perkins provided further analysis of the impact of the trade that sent Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle.

“When they sacrificed Karl-Anthony Towns – one of the best, if not the best, shooting bigs to ever play the game of basketball, all of a sudden you bring back Julius Randle, and what happened? You get more three-point shots out of Anthony Edwards because the paint is crowded,” Perkins said.

Timberwolves struggle to replicate last season's success amid limitations

“Now you’re able to load and play boxes and elbows because when Julius is out there, you can load up because you got two bigs out there that you don’t trust to make shots.

“So again, this is a learning process with Anthony Edwards, but if I had to grade them… I would give him an A, I would give the team a D. That’s why I don’t trust them to get back what they’re trying to get back to and their ultimate goals of actually being title contenders.”

The Timberwolves currently hold an offensive rating of 113.6, ranking 14th in the league, while averaging 111.5 points per game, placing them 20th. In comparison, last season’s team had an offensive rating of 114.6 (17th) and averaged 113 points per game (18th). Defensively, the Timberwolves have regressed slightly this season, posting a 110.6 defensive rating (6th) and allowing 108.1 points per game (4th). Last season, the Timberwolves led the league in defensive rating at 108.4 and gave up the fewest points per game at 106.5.

Minnesota has struggled to match last season’s success, when the team finished with a 56-26 record and secured the third seed in the Western Conference. At 31-25, the Timberwolves currently sit in seventh place in the conference standings. Meanwhile, Towns has been thriving with the Knicks, enjoying a career year while leading New York to a 37-18 record as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.