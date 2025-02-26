The Los Angeles Lakers continued their strong push in the Western Conference with a 116-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. The win extended their streak to three games and improved their overall record to 35-21, positioning them just two games behind the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies (38-20). With momentum on their side, the Lakers have tightened the race for home-court advantage as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Luka Doncic made history in his first matchup against the Mavericks since the blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas. The four-time All-Star delivered a well-rounded performance, tallying 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals, and two blocks. His impact went beyond scoring, as he facilitated the offense efficiently and contributed defensively, showcasing his all-around abilities.

Luka Doncic joins exclusive triple-double club as LeBron James leads Lakers to victory vs. Mavericks

With his latest triple-double, Doncic joined an exclusive group, becoming just the third player in NBA history — alongside LeBron James and Russell Westbrook — to record a triple-double against every team in the league. Additionally, he became only the fourth player in Lakers history to achieve a triple-double within his first five games with the team, joining James, Westbrook, and Magic Johnson in that elite company.

James led the way for the Lakers, delivering a dominant performance with 27 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 of his points while shooting an efficient 7-for-9 from the field, including 2-for-2 from beyond the arc. His ability to close out games remains a key factor for the Lakers as they push for higher seeding in the standings.

Following the game, Doncic expressed his fatigue after his high-energy performance.

“I’m going straight to sleep. I haven’t slept,” Doncic said while heading through the tunnel.

The Lakers will look to maintain their momentum as they continue their six-game homestand. Their next challenge comes on Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-27), who are coming off an impressive 25-point comeback in a thrilling 131-128 overtime victory against the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (46-11) on Monday.