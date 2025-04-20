JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers did not prepare themselves for what the Minnesota Timberwolves threw at them in Game 1 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Saturday night.

The Lakers got off to a good start, leading 28-21 after the first quarter. However, the Timberwolves unleashed a barrage of 3-pointers, winning the last three quarters by solid margins to secure a 117-95 win.

Redick reflected on the loss after the game. He conceded to the fact this his squad was not physically ready for what Minnesota did on both sides of the ball throughout the night.

“I'm not sure, physically, we were ready, if that makes sense. And really, when they started playing with a lot of thrust and physicality like we just didn't respond immediately to that. And then that stretch from the start of the second through four or five minutes to go in the third, you know, we lost that stretch by 34. So, you know, that's a blowout,” Redick said.

“I'm not sure, physically, we were ready” Lakers HC JJ Redick on Game 1 against Minnesota pic.twitter.com/TAmpzEQo39 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for JJ Redick, Lakers

JJ Redick's explanation was reasonable, given that the Lakers struggled to be consistent on both sides of the ball. As a result, their rhythm collapsed against the red-hot Timberwolves.

The Lakers shot 39.8% from the field, attributing to the high-pressure defense the Timberwolves applied on them after the first quarter. Speaking of Minnesota, they were successful on 51.2% of their total shot attempts, including 50% from downtown.

Only three players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles. Luka Doncic led the way with 37 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and an assist. He shot 12-of-22 from the field, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. LeBron James came next with 19 points and five rebounds while Austin Reaves put up 16 points and three assists.

The Lakers will look to bounce back by evening up the series in their Game 2 matchup against the Timberwolves. The contest will take place on April 22 at 10 p.m. ET.