Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick provided a positive injury update on forward Rui Hachimura.

Hachimura suffered a left knee strain in the Lakers' previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. He played 18 minutes in the contest before exiting in the third quarter.

Redick said that the Lakers are “optimistic” that Hachimura’s left knee strain isn’t serious, The Athletic‘s Jovan Buha reported.

“That said, they don’t have a timetable for him to return yet. He had imaging done today,” Buha wrote.

This season, Hachimura is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game after 50 appearances. He is shooting 50.6% from the field, including 41% from beyond the arc.

What's next for JJ Redick, Lakers

With Rui Hachimura still on the sidelines, this means he is unavailable for the Lakers' matchup with the Clippers on Friday.

Hachimura has settled into the Lakers' starting lineup as one of their steady and reliable scorers. He has also become a solid three-point shooter, taking advantage of the opportunities LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves create for him.

In the meantime, the Lakers will turn to James, Doncic, and Reaves for more offensive production while looking for contributions from the second unit. They are rolling with a four-game win streak, getting them closer to a top three seed in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles currently has a 36-21 record, holding the fourth spot in the West standings. They are one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies and 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets.

Following Friday's matchup against the Clippers, the Lakers will prepare for another game against them. They will face off on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET.