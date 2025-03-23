It was a rather good night — or, more accurately, first half — for Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic, but he nor LeBron James could do much to slow down the Chicago Bulls on Saturday evening.

Doncic, who missed the Lakers' last game due to a lingering ankle injury, scored 29 points and 7 rebounds and hit seven 3-pointers in the first half, which kept the game close at the break and had some fans believing they were in the process of witnessing a Doncic masterclass. However, Doncic slowed down in the second half, and the Lakers were outpaced as a result.

Luka Doncic is on FIRE in the first half against the Bulls 🤯 🔥29 points

🔥7 rebounds 🔥9-of-14 FG

🔥7-of-10 3PT

🔥4-of-4 FT pic.twitter.com/Q0YtUBcsb0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

After a 29-point first half, Doncic scored just 5 points the rest of the way as the Bulls outscored the Lakers 81-53 over the final 24 minutes. Doncic finished the 146-115 loss with 34 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and eight 3-pointers. He also had 7 turnovers.

As for James, who was making his return from a groin injury that kept him out for two weeks, he had 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 5 turnovers. James played 31 minutes after being ruled active for the game earlier in the day. He had not played since coming up lame during a March 8 loss to the Boston Celtics. He was subsequently diagnosed with a left groin strain and missed seven games because of it.

While the result was not what the Lakers had in mind, the Bulls are certainly pleased with yet another win. With Saturday's victory, Chicago has won seven of its last nine. Additionally, their 146 points scored Saturday are by far the most the Lakers, who have been particularly stingy defensively as of late, have allowed the entire season.

Coby White (36) and Matas Buzelis (31) combined for 67 points in the blowout win. They also hit 11 of the Bulls' 3-pointers between the two of them. Josh Giddey recorded a triple-double consisting of 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 17 assists, as well as 8 steals.

The Lakers continue their road trip Monday in Orlando when they play the Magic. Likewise, the Bulls will travel to Denver to play the Nuggets on Monday.