It appears LeBron James is on the brink of returning to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after nursing a groin injury.

The King has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls, via Brett Siegel. James has missed the Lakers' last seven games. He last suited up on March 8 in a 111-101 loss to the Boston Celtics. JJ Redick's squad is 3-4 without their star player.

During that span, they've lost to the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, and Milwaukee Bucks twice. LA has also beaten the Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, and Denver. There's no question they need LeBron back as Luka Doncic has been left to carry the load. He didn't suit up in Thursday's loss to the Bucks due to an ankle injury and the Purple and Gold put up only 89 points as a result.

Father Time still hasn't caught up with LeBron James. The superstar is averaging 25 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.2 rebounds per game at 40 years old, which is frankly unheard of. The King has built wonderful chemistry already with Doncic, who came over in the blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks which saw Anthony Davis head the other way.

Since James is listed as questionable here, there's still a good chance he won't take the floor. But, it's a step in the right direction and points to him being back in the fold sooner rather than later. The Lakers are very much in the playoff mix, sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 43-26 record.

While they failed to bring in a legitimate big man at the deadline after the Mark Williams trade fell apart, LA has managed to stay competitive. It's been Jaxson Hayes and Alex Len manning the center position. Plus, when Luka and LeBron are hot, they're an unstoppable duo. It also helps that someone like Austin Reaves can go off at any given moment, too.

It's time for James and Doncic to help the Lakers soar into the postseason on a high note.