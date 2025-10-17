Austin Reaves has become one of the more impactful players on the Los Angeles Lakers in recent seasons. Rumors about the next contract Reaves will receive have swirled — but it remains to be seen which team that contract will be with. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Reaves will not be signing a contract extension with the Lakers anytime soon.

“There is a 0.0% chance Austin Reaves signs a contract extension — and a 99.9% chance he opts out of his $14.8 million player option for next season. We could say ‘sources say' here because we did check on it, but it's also a no-brainer,” Windhorst wrote in a recent article.

Reaves, 27, has a player option for the 2026-27 season. Windhorst later added that LA will remain the favorites to re-sign him even if he does opt out, but a contract extension in the near future is likely not going to happen. Well, according to Windhorst, writing likely isn't even necessary given his “0.0% chance” prediction.

Some have wondered if the Lakers would consider trading Reaves. Moving on from him right now would be a surprising decision, though. Luka Doncic and LeBron James are set to lead the way while Reaves helps out as a third star on the roster. If LA could get a star in return then perhaps a trade may be considered, but it seems as if Reaves will stay in Los Angeles this season.

Of course, as Doncic knows following last year's Dallas Mavericks-Lakers trade, anything can happen. For now, Reaves and the Lakers are focused on the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season.