The Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs 20-13 on Christmas Day in a hard-fought game at Arrowhead Stadium, improving their record to 13-3 and keeping control of their destiny for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The win was Denver’s first victory in Kansas City since 2015, and just their fourth December win at GEHA Field in franchise history.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, the NFL leader in game-winning drives this season, threw a game-winning one-yard touchdown to RJ Harvey with less than two minutes to take the lead for good. That touchdown, combined with a crucial defensive stand on the Chiefs’ final drive, clinched the victory. Denver's defense limited Kansas City to 139 total yards and forced a pivotal fourth-and-8 stop at the Broncos 26-yard line, ending the Chiefs’ hopes of a comeback.

The game was far from easy. Kansas City, playing without star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and backup Gardner Minshew, started Chris Oladokun at quarterback, who threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Brashard Smith in the second quarter. Denver responded with a 30-yard Wil Lutz field goal to make it 7-6 at halftime. In the third quarter, Nix scored on a nine-yard designed quarterback run to give the Broncos a 13-10 lead, and the Chiefs later tied the game with a field goal before Nix’s late touchdown.

Denver head coach Sean Payton spoke highly of Andy Reid and Kansas City following the win.

“Man, hard-fought win. I thought Kansas City did a good job,” Payton said. “It’s great to get that win. And you always have to remember this, man, you’re playing the heart of a champion.”

“Andy (Reid) and this team, I don’t care who comes out of that locker room. This is a team that’s basically been at the top of our league for the better part of a (decade). And so there’s a ton of respect we have for what they’ve been able to accomplish,” Payton said.

The Broncos' victory also featured an emphasis on ball control and time of possession. Denver executed multiple long drives, including four scoring drives of at least 14 plays, three of which lasted over eight minutes. The team converted 11 of 18 third downs and maintained near double the time of possession over the Chiefs.

With the win, the Broncos secured their first 13-win season since 2013, recorded their first season sweep of Kansas City since 2014, and moved one step closer to clinching the AFC West. Denver will now await the outcome of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 17 matchup, as a loss by LA would give the Broncos the division title outright. If the Chargers win, Denver can clinch the division and the No. 1 overall seed with a Week 18 victory against Los Angeles, on either Saturday, Jan. 3, or Sunday, Jan. 4.