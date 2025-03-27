During his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves has been vocal about the role his older brother Spencer has played in his career and his basketball development. Following Reaves' career-high 16 assists back in December, he spoke about how his brother was the best player on their high school team, and that's why he developed into a strong playmaker because his job was just to pass Spencer the ball. So it comes as no surprise that Austin Reaves would participate in an awesome gender reveal for his brother's new baby during the Lakers' game against the Pacers.

For the Lakers' game against the Pacers, Austin Reaves came out wearing pink shoes with the obvious gender reveal for his brother being a baby girl. Not only that, but Spencer took to social media to express his gratitude for Reaves' gesture, revealing that Reaves had known the baby's gender for a few weeks. He also suggested that maybe Luka Doncic was in on the reveal as Doncic donned bright pink shoes.

Amid the gesture though, the Reaves and the Lakers found themselves in a heated battle against the Indiana Pacers as they looked to snap a two-game losing streak. With the game coming down to the final possession, LeBron James tipped the ball in off a Doncic miss as the clock expired to give the Lakers a 120-119 win.

In the win, Reaves finished with 24 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 8-of-16 (50 percent) from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Austin Reaves' career season with Lakers

Now in his fourth season in the NBA, Reaves has been putting up career numbers. Earlier this season, following the D'Angelo Russell trade, it was clear that the Lakers viewed Reaves as their point guard of the future. Obviously following the Doncic trade, things have changed a bit, but Reaves still has the ball in his hands quite a bit making decisions.

His path to the Lakers was an unconventional one, he went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and was signed by the Lakers to a two-way contract. He was ultimately converted to a standard contract, and has since been one of the team's most important players.

This season, Reaves has reached a few career-highs such the aforementioned 16 assists and his 45 points that he dropped back on Feb. 8, against the Pacers no less.

He's appeared in 63 games this year, at a little over 34 minutes per game. He's averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 45.1 percent shooting from the field, 36.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Reaves and the Lakers are currently battling for playoff positioning in a tightening Western Conference race. They had climbed as high as the No. 2 seed in the West following the All-Star break, but are now in fourth place at 44-28. They are a half game back of the Denver Nuggets who are in third at 45-28. The Lakers are essentially tied with the Memphis Grizzlies who are also 44-28, but they currently hold the tie-breaker.