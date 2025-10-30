The Los Angeles Lakers’s current two-game road trip got off to a thrilling start after Austin Reaves sank a game-winner to bury the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-115. The shot capped off what’s been a massive week for Reaves beginning with his career-high 51 points he dropped on the Sacramento Kings last Sunday in a win.

Following the win against the Timberwolves, Austin Reaves remained humble when speaking about the game-winner and his hectic week so far, as per ESPN.

“I’m still not gonna talk about myself,” Reaves said. “It’s fun, I love to play the game of basketball. Obviously I wouldn’t be able to do any of it without our coaching staff believing in me, the players believing in me, and just having so much joy playing basketball. It’s fun. . .just guys stepping up after people going down, it’s big.”

The Lakers have dealt with major injury issues to start the year, beginning with LeBron James’ season debut delayed due to a nerve injury. Matters were made worse when it was announced that Luka Doncic would be sidelined for at least one week as he battles both a finger and a leg injury.

But with the Lakers’ star duo sidelined, Reaves has made the case that it should be a star trio instead. Following his 51 points against the Kings, he dropped 41 albeit in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers as the Lakers were extremely short-handed. And then came the game-winner.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has mentioned how one of the ways in which he challenged Reaves was to take on more of a leadership role. He’s made it a point to convey to Reaves that this team is a much his as it is James’ or Doncic’s team. And after the Lakers grabbed the win against the Wolves, Redick explained why he has unwavering confidence in Reaves, as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“That guy is going to show up in the big moments,” Redick said. “Not surprised. He’s done that many times in his career, he’s done many times since I’ve been his coach. I feel very comfortable with him making decisions in late game.”

Reaves had appeared in all four of the Lakers’ games this season coming into Wednesday’s matchup against the Wolves. He had been averaging 35.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 57.3 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He also was leading the league in free-throw attempts at 12.8.

This offseason is shaping up to be a big one for Reaves though as he can opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent. Reaves turned down a contract extension from the Lakers this past offseason, but that does not mean that he won’t be in the purple and gold for years to come.

Financially, it’s better for him to opt out and re-sign on a longer deal with the Lakers once the season is over. And if he keeps this up, an All-Star appearance might be in the not so distant future.