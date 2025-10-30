The Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves went at it on Wednesday night in a clash of two shorthanded squads, and it ended up being a regular season classic.

The Lakers built a 20-point lead in the second half thanks to the hot shooting of Jake LaRavia before the Wolves mounted a comeback to take the lead in the final seconds on a Julius Randle layup. However, Austin Reaves wasn't going to let the Lakers lose. He drilled a floater in the lane at the buzzer to send Los Angeles home with a 116-115 win.

AUSTIN REAVES FOR THE WIN 🚨 The Lakers escape the Wolves on the last possession!pic.twitter.com/AFvIzcaxAu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Lakers were playing this game without both LeBron James and Luka Doncic, both of whom are out with injury. However, Reaves continued his incredible hot streak in their absence and capped it off with one of the best clutch shots of the young season so far.

