The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to see star quarterback Joe Burrow back for the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Burrow returned to practice last week, but on Wednesday of this week, Burrow was listed as a full participant for the first time.

The Bengals' season is looking like it is on the verge of being over if they lose to the Patriots. However, with Burrow back, they could upset the Patriots at home to save their season. They would have to do so without star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who will be suspended for spitting on Jalen Ramsey.

A win (which is unlikely) would put them at 4-7, and anything can happen with a favorable schedule ahead. The AFC is competitive, but the Bengals are not out of it yet with Burrow at quarterback.

With Joe Flacco limited in practice with his shoulder injury, it seems the signs are pointing in the direction of Burrow to return. Cincinnati started the season winning two straight games against the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars. However, they have one win since. Burrow got hurt in the win over the Jags, but he was playing well before the injury. Burrow has 189 yards and two passing touchdowns on the season.

If the Bengals somehow do get past the Patriots with a win, they would take on the Baltimore Ravens twice, the Miami Dolphins, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Browns to end the season. You never know what can happen.

Stay tuned for more information on Joe Burrow and his potential return to the field on Sunday against the Patriots.