The milestones just keep on coming for Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James.

Making his debut in a record-setting 23rd season in the NBA Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena against the Utah Jazz, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player has come away with another notable accomplishment in his legendary career in the pros, as he just passed another NBA legend on the all-time list for 3-pointers made.

“With his second 3-pointer of the night, LeBron James moved past Reggie Miller for No. 6 on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers list,” Dave McMenamin of ESPN shared via social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

James entered the Jazz game needing just a made bucket from deep to tie Miller at the No. 6 spot on the list. The former Indiana Pacers sniper knocked down a total of 2,560 treys, while James started the day with 2,559. James tied Miller with a triple from the left side in the second quarter, which was also his first bucket of the season.

Article Continues Below

Then, with just under a minute left in the second period, James pulled up from behind the arc and drained the 3-pointer that broke his tie with Miller.

3-pointer No. 2️⃣,5️⃣6️⃣1️⃣ for LeBron James puts him past Reggie Miller for No. 6 all-time 🫡 pic.twitter.com/YclD8axVMR — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) November 19, 2025

There are now only five people in the world with more 3-pointers made in the NBA than James, who will be turning 41 years old in December.

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson (2,729) is fifth on the list. Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers has 2,804 triples, good enough for No. 4. Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen is No. 3 with 2,973 3-pointers. Meanwhile, James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers has 3,222 3-pointers so far in his career. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is the all-time leader with 4,116 rainbow connections, at the time of this writing.