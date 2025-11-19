LOS ANGELES – After a delayed start to the 2025-26 season due to a nerve injury, LeBron James was cleared to make his return to the lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. James had been sidelined since the start of training camp due to a sciatica issue, and because of the nature of the injury, Lakers head coach JJ Redick believes the team is entering unchartered territory when it comes to managing James’ minutes.

“We’ll do what we did last year, which is, daily communication with him. . .we’re gonna have to use the words uncharted territory. . .we’re gonna have to just manage this as best we can given that there’s no precedent for it. And he knows his body better than anyone,” Redick said before the team’s game against the Jazz. “The level of communication we had last year and throughout this six, seven week period has been really good. So I don’t expect that to change there. We’ll figure out ways to get him rest when he needs rest.”

Following Lakers’ practice on Monday, James was adamant he would fit in anywhere the team needs him as he enters an unprecedented 23rd season in the NBA. Redick acknowledged that one of the main areas of focus during his conversations with James in the offseason revolved around finding ways to challenge him.

“Our conversations this summer were really healthy and positive, and learned a lot about what he wants out of his 23rd season in the NBA. And I think one of the big takeaways from our conversations was just continuing to find ways to challenge him,” Redick said. “I think that’s part of the reason he’s still doing it, beyond just the love of the game, is his brain needs a new challenge. That’s how he functions at a high level.”

“And so just finding new ways to challenge him whether that’s as a screener, as an off-ball player, like we did last year. I thought as our season progressed, he was our best guy coming off, off-ball screens,” Redick continued. “I think finding ways to challenge him is going to be the biggest thing. He’s smart enough, he’s skilled enough, he’s got the size, athletic, he can integrate himself. It’s finding ways to challenge him.”

Last season, James appeared in 70 games at a little over 34 minutes per game. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 51.3 percent shooting from the field, 37.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.