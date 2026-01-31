The Los Angeles Lakers hoped Austin Reaves would return at some point during the team's eight-game road trip, which continues against the New York Knicks. Six games into the longest Lakers road trip of the season, and Reaves has yet to play, as he continues to recover from a strained left calf injury. However, that could change ahead of Sunday's matchup at Madison Square Garden.

Reaves is listed as questionable ahead of the Lakers' game against the Knicks, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“The Lakers are listing Austin Reaves (calf) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks,” Siegel reported. “Luka Doncic and LeBron James are NOT on the injury report.”

With two confirmed in Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the Lakers will hope to get a third upgrade on the injury report regarding Reaves' questionable status before facing the Knicks. Los Angeles bounced back from a 129-99 blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavs by beating the Washington Wizards 141-111 on Friday.

Austin Reaves' encouraging update for Lakers

Lakers guard Austin Reaves' update ahead of facing the Wizards is a good sign for his chance of returning against the Knicks. In a marquee matchup on the road, it would be a great game for Reaves to return alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

He is averaging a career high 26.6 points on 50.7% shooting, including 36.5% from deep, 6.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. Reaves is in a contract year, and he will attract significant attention as a top free agent in the offseason.

He's missed 18 consecutive games due to injury.