Austin Reaves got major news about his status for the Los Angeles Lakers' upcoming matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Over a month has passed since Reaves saw action for the team. He suffered a calf strain in the Lakers' Christmas showdown against the Houston Rockets, putting him on the sidelines since.

The star guard has missed the last 17 games, seeing Los Angeles go 9-8 in that stretch. Fortunately, he got a significant update for the next contest.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on the Lakers' injury report against Washington. It revealed that Reaves and Luka Doncic carry questionable statuses for the game while rookie Adou Thiero remains out with an MCL sprain.

“Austin Reaves is also listed as questionable by the Lakers after his lengthy bout with a left calf strain,” Stein wrote.

What lies ahead for Austin Reaves, Lakers

It's a great update for the Lakers to get about one of their best scorers in Austin Reaves.

Los Angeles performs well when Reaves is on the court, going 15-8 in his 23 appearances. He is averaging a career high 26.6 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. He is shooting 50.7% from the field, including 36.5% from beyond the arc, and 87.3% from the free-throw line. The star guard is going through a contract year as he will garner a lot of attention as a top free agent in the 2026 NBA offseason.

Los Angeles has a 28-18 record on the season, sitting at fifth place in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Phoenix Suns by 0.5 games while being even with the Minnesota Timberwolves for fifth. However, they trail the Houston Rockets by 0.5 games and Denver Nuggets by 2.5 games.

The Lakers progress through the second half of their eight-game road trip. They face the Washington Wizards on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. ET, New York Knicks on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. ET and Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET.