On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers picked up their fifth straight win with a narrow home victory over the Denver Nuggets in overtime. Los Angeles required some late-game magic to pull this one off, including a tying shot from Austin Reaves in regulation, and a game-winner from Luka Doncic in the extra frame.

It was also a solid night for LeBron James, who scored 17 points, to go along with six rebounds and five assists, but the play that got the most attention was a full-out dive for the basketball in the closing minutes in order to help save a possession for Los Angeles.

LEBRON PUTTING HIS BODY ON THE LINE!!!! THIS MAN IS NEARLY 50 YEARS OLD 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RWJLA6wXh7 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 15, 2026

After the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacted to the play.

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“I told [James] after the game, I said, ‘In 23 years of watching you play in the NBA, the three years I watched you play in high school, I never saw you make a full-out extension dive like that,” said Redick, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “He said, ‘You're right, I've never done that.'”

Indeed, it was an epic play, especially for a 41-year old with 23 years of NBA mileage on his body.

The win moved the Lakers into third place in the Western Conference as the 2025-26 NBA season nears its home stretch, and it also gave them their fifth straight victory overall. Los Angeles has been playing some improved basketball over the last couple of weeks, particularly on the defensive end, which is the area that has given them the most trouble over the last two seasons.

Los Angeles will next take the floor on Monday evening for the first of a two-game road set against the Houston Rockets, in what could be a potential playoff matchup next month.