Despite concerns surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers' center situation, Jaxson Hayes and Trey Jemison III have helped the squad climb into second place in the Western Conference standings. Their collective efforts are positively affecting games and enabling LA to maintain a high defensive level, even with Anthony Davis now on the Dallas Mavericks. But a little more big-man depth could not hurt.

The organization is reuniting with Kylor Kelley, who played with the Lakers' G League squad this season before the Mavs signed him to a two-way contract in January. He is returning to the South Bay roster, according to the team's official X account.

Because of the rash of injuries that has plagued Dallas' frontcourt, the 27-year-old was able to experience NBA action for the first time in his professional basketball playing career. He averaged 3.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in eight games. Perhaps Kelley can earn some minutes with Los Angeles before the 2024-25 campaign concludes.

Kylor Kelley has taken the road less traveled

The Logan, Utah native has worked hard to make it to this stage, spending time with the G League affiliates of the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Boston Celtics before catching on with the South Bay Lakers. He also played in England and Denmark. Even in college, Kelley had to scrap his way into relevance.

The 7-footer grew up in Gervais, Oregon, and ultimately began his collegiate journey at Northwest Christian University in 2015 (now called Bushnell University). He switched to Lane Community College and eventually arrived in Oregon State ahead of the 2018-19 season. He started 56 games for the Beavers, averaging 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks across his two years with the program.

Kelley remains a strong interior presence in the G League. He was the blocking king in 2024, earning All-Defensive Team honors. Now that he is back in El Segundo, California, the undrafted talent figures to make a big impact with South Bay once again. He will stay ready just in case the LA Lakers come a-calling.

And considering Hayes is dealing with a knee injury, that day could come soon.