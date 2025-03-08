When the Los Angeles Lakers traded Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic, while they were getting a franchise superstar, the prevailing thought was they still needed a starting caliber center. They thought they were getting one in Mark Williams, but that trade with the Charlotte Hornets was rescinded due to concerns over Williams’ health. However, the answer to the Lakers’ center conundrum might have been Jaxson Hayes all along, which is why his potential injury could be a major blow.

Jaxson Hayes appeared on the Lakers’ injury report ahead of their huge showdown on Saturday against the Boston Celtics. Hayes appeared to suffer the injury scare late in overtime during the Lakers’ win against the New York Knicks.

Hayes was fouled and hit the floor for a moment, before eventually getting up gingerly and sinking both free-throws to give the Lakers a 109-107 lead they would not relinquish. With the Lakers looking to continue their eight-game win streak against their rival Celtics, Hayes is officially listed as questionable with a right knee contusion.

If Hayes is unable to play against the Celtics, the Lakers are thin when it comes to frontcourt depth. Their best option off the bench, Trey Jemison, is on a two-way contract. Veteran big man Alex Len was signed for insurance, and is a spot minute player at best.

They could also opt to go small with someone like Jarred Vanderbilt moving into the starting lineup. Christian Koloko, who has shown flashes this season of being a capable rotation center, is currently in the G League with the South Bay Lakers as part of his two-way contract assignment. It’s possible that if Hayes’ injury lingers, Koloko could be recalled to the main club.

Much has been written about the Lakers’ need for a starting center, even when Davis was still on the team. Davis had let it be known that he wanted the team to pair him up with another center, replicating the success the team had during their 2020 championship run.

But since the trade deadline, Hayes has been the answer on both ends of the court. Hayes has developed a strong rapport with Luka Doncic in the pick and roll. In the Lakers’ win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, he scored a season-high 19 points on 8-of-8 shooting, mostly off lobs from Doncic.

And on the defensive end, he’s been a steady anchor. He currently holds the team’s fourth-best defensive rating (110.9) behind only Vanderbilt, Doncic and Jordan Goodwin.