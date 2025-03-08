Anthony Davis recently reflected on the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for him and Max Christie, addressing Dallas Mavericks fans in his first sit-down interview with Dana Larson.

“Obviously, I know the whole city was down because of the whole Luka thing. At the same time, I know who I am as a player – you know, I’m top 75 of all-time,” Davis said. “I just wanted to let the Dallas’ fans know like I’m here, I got y’all… I’m here now.”

Davis continued by reassuring fans about the team’s potential despite the departure of Doncic.

“I know you lost a superstar in Luka but you also gain a superstar with myself. So then they put me alongside these guys – I mean we saw what we can do in the stint that I had played, I mean we had 18 blocks which is unheard of,” Davis said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in a game ever so the excitement just from that, I think can bring in a little bit of hope and faith to Mavs’ fans to have trust in us again.”

Anthony Davis reassures Mavericks fans of his impact after Luka Doncic trade

Davis made an immediate impact in his debut with the Mavericks following the trade in February, finishing with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks while shooting 10-for-18 from the field and two-for-two from three-point range. However, his time on the floor was cut short after sustaining a left adductor injury in 31 minutes during Dallas’ win over the Houston Rockets on February 8.

Since then, Davis has remained sidelined, but the Mavericks provided an update on Friday, announcing that he is “improving daily” and has been cleared for “more dynamic on-court movements” as he works toward a return.

Before his injury, Davis was averaging 25.7 points, 12 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 52.8% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc in 43 appearances.

Despite the optimism surrounding Davis' progress, the Mavericks have struggled in his absence. Dallas currently holds a 32-32 record, placing them 10th in the Western Conference standings. The team also suffered another significant setback earlier this week when Kyrie Irving was diagnosed with a torn ACL, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

The Mavericks will look to regain momentum when they close out their two-game homestand against the Phoenix Suns (29-34) on Sunday in a nationally televised matchup on ABC.