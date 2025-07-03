LOS ANGELES – At this time last season, Bronny James was preparing for his first-ever NBA reps in summer league with the Los Angeles Lakers. Fresh off being drafted with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, not only did he have to prepare for the rigors of being a rookie, but also the stigma of being the son of LeBron James.

But after a rookie season during which he gained confidence with each passing month, James’ mindset is a little different this time around. The Lakers announced that Bronny James would suit up in summer league this year, and following team practice on Wednesday, he spoke about the difference between this year and last and what he’s looking forward to.

“There’s definitely some more excitement than nervousness for sure. I’m just ready to play, ready to go out there and play and be better than I was last time I was playing,” James said. “So just having the mindset of being ready to play and ready for whatever’s thrown at me. No matter if it’s the role, what I got to do on defense, offense, being a good teammate to my new summer league team, stuff like that. Just really excited to go out there and play.”

During his introduction to the NBA last summer league, things didn’t quite get off to a smooth start. Across six games at the California Classic and Las Vegas, James averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 32.7 percent shooting from the field and 13 percent shooting from the three-point line.

He spent most of his rookie season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, and it was there that his confidence grew. It culminated in a career performance towards the end of the regular season when he was called into action against the Milwaukee Bucks with most of the Lakers rotation sitting out.

In that game, James finished with a career-high 17 points, three rebounds and five assists while shooting 7-of-10 from the field and 2-of-4 from the three-point line in 30 minutes. As he heads into his second go-round of summer league, there are a couple of things James has identified as things he wants to improve on.

“Creating space for myself, getting downhill more, using my body. I’m a big point guard, just trying to use my body as best as I can,” James said. “Also just shooting off the dribble, stuff like that. Everything, I’ve been working on everything trying to get better as a player overall.”

The Laker will open summer league play at the California Classic on Saturday, July 5 against the Golden State Warriors.