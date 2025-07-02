The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2025 NBA Summer League with one of the most compelling storylines—Bronny James’s playing time, development, and his strategy to earn a real role at the next level. In a recent media session Wednesday afternoon, James made it clear that his focus is becoming a defensive anchor.

The Athletic’s Dan Woike posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) featuring James discussing the Lakers’ offseason, his development, and key takeaways from his first year as a pro.

Bronny James on the Lakers offseason, his dad opting in and more

“It’s definitely made me think about being more aggressive on that end of the floor,” James said. “But I can’t lose the defensive drive that’s going to get me on the court. There are guys who can score 15 or 20 a game, and I’m probably not going to be that guy right now. If I want to earn minutes, I need to be a defensive menace—that’s my main focus,” he added.

Drafted 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, the oldest son of LBJ showed real promise in the G League, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game for the Lakers’ affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. However, his NBA rookie minutes were limited—appearing in just 27 games while averaging 6.7 minutes and 2.3 points per contest. The contrast between his strong G League production and limited opportunity with Los Angeles has sparked ongoing discussion about how he plans to close that gap moving forward.

James, fresh off a strong season in the G League, returns to the Lakers Summer League roster this July with a heightened sense of urgency. After posting 8.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in last year’s showcase, he’s focused on elevating his game and proving he belongs at the NBA level. His recent comments reflect strong self-awareness and a clear commitment to making an impact through defense, energy, and effort. The pressure he faces goes beyond performance expectations—it's also shaped by history. The LeBron and Bronny duo made NBA history last October, becoming the first father and son to share the court in a regular-season game.

In a league filled with elite scorers, James knows he has to carve out a distinct role. His dedication to defense, combined with a renewed emphasis on conditioning, signals meaningful growth and maturity. That’s why the growing narrative around his defensive potential continues to gain momentum. It’s no longer just about legacy—it’s about proving he belongs, one possession at a time.

If he can translate his G League offensive success and pair it with high-level defensive effort, his playing time could increase quickly—and he knows it.