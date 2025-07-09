Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht finally gave fans a reason to cheer in the NBA Summer League. Knecht had struggled early, failing to find his rhythm in his first two games. But in his latest outing, the rookie wing broke out in a big way. He poured in 25 points and showed the versatile skill set that made him a first-round pick. The performance was a timely answer to rising criticism. Knecht had gone scoreless from three over two disappointing showings, sparking doubts about his readiness.

Knecht came into this game with plenty of questions surrounding his shooting and confidence. In his first two appearances, he looked tentative and out of sync, missing all nine of his attempts from beyond the arc. As a result, social media buzzed with concern, with some questioning whether he was ready for the NBA pace and pressure. However, instead of wilting under the scrutiny, Knecht responded loudly and decisively.

In his third NBA Summer League outing for the Lakers, Knecht erupted for 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. He also added eight rebounds in just under 29 minutes of play. In short, he looked every bit like the offensive weapon the Lakers hoped he’d become. He moved well without the ball, attacked closeouts with confidence, and made smart, decisive drives to the rim. Furthermore, he knocked down multiple long-range shots with ease, finally showing the stroke that had been missing earlier in the week.

More importantly, Knecht played with poise and urgency throughout. He looked far more composed, shaking off early nerves and dictating the game’s tempo with the ball in his hands. His energy and body language were noticeably different, focused, confident, and engaged on both ends of the floor.

While this performance doesn’t erase his early struggles, it certainly reshapes the narrative. Dalton Knecht reminded everyone why he was selected 17th overall and why the Lakers remain confident in his upside. If he can build on this momentum in Las Vegas, he’ll make a strong case for regular-season minutes.

In the end, this wasn’t just a boost to his stat line, it was a statement.