The Los Angeles Lakers have officially confirmed that second-year guard Bronny James will play for their NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

James, 20, returns to Summer League after participating in four games during his rookie offseason. Selected 55th overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft, he averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assist on 35% shooting in last year’s showcase.

During the 2024–25 season, James split time between the Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. He saw limited action in the NBA, appearing in 27 games and averaging 2.3 points in 6.7 minutes per game. However, he found considerable success in the G-League. Across 11 games, he posted 21.9 points, 5.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.9 steals while shooting 44% from the field and 38% from three in 34.1 minutes per contest.

Bronny James joins Lakers' Summer League roster ahead of opener vs. Mavericks and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg

The Lakers are set to open Summer League play on July 10 against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, will make his highly anticipated debut in the 8:00 p.m. ET matchup on ESPN.

Joining James on the Lakers’ Summer League roster are Adou Thiero, a second-round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, along with two-way signee Eric Dixon and RJ Davis, who signed an Exhibit 10 contract. The team’s participation in Las Vegas offers an opportunity to evaluate young talent ahead of training camp and preseason decisions.

The Lakers continue to emphasize player development, with James’ progress drawing particular interest given his family ties and notable improvement in the G League. His performance in Las Vegas will help determine his role heading into the 2025–26 NBA season.