The Los Angeles Lakers opened their season with a 119-109 loss against the Golden State Warriors at home. While Luka Doncic top-scored in the game with 43 points, Deandre Ayton could only muster 10 points and six rebounds off 5-7 shooting.

While he was efficient throughout the night, Ayton seemed to appreciate how he can be a difficult pick-and-roll target.

“Today I realized, I’m probably a confusing big, when I can roll and stand just in the pocket. It’s probably a little difficult for them sometimes. I’m so used to the league having that low man on me, so sometimes I can’t even finish a roll,” he said, with Austin Reaves also previously stating that the timing on his passes to the Lakers’ new center was problematic, per a video posted by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Deandre Ayton admitted he might be a “confusing”pick-and-roll target after Austin Reaves blamed some of his five turnovers for making the “wrong pass at the right time” in the two-man game with the new Lakers center pic.twitter.com/PFCgdd2kDG — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ayton stated that he may be better off lingering more around the free-throw area, claiming that “we’ve got to play some more.” That is understandable considering this was the 27-year-old’s first official game for the Lakers.

Regardless, the admission was not met kindly by fans, with a range of Lakers supporters airing their concerns. One fan posted a clip of Ayton’s pre-game workout, suggesting that the Lakers may not be focusing on the right things.

“Meanwhile this is him pregame. 🤦‍♂️,” they wrote.

“1 rebound in the 2nd half 7 feet tall by the way,” wrote another, clearly disappointed with the lack of rebounding.

“F**k the pick and roll. This big-for-nothing chump only had 6 damn rebounds. He's 7'1 for crying out loud. Luka had twice as many. Sorry a** big man,” wrote another.

Others aired similar concerns, with one stating that Ayton’s tendencies may lead to considerable challenges.

“Ayton already messin with my Mental…..,” they wrote.

Another thought the coaching staff was at fault, rather than Ayton himself.

“Where’s the coaching on this? Seems the Lakers have as many coaches sitting on the bench as players. Who’s working this scheme? Maybe a new coach is needed and not another player. I have faith in Ayton’s skills but you need a scheme to make them happen,” they wrote.

Needless to say, while Ayton undoubtedly needs more time to gel with his teammates, most fans thought that this was too basic of an issue to actually be a problem.