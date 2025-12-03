After a 4-0 start, the Philadelphia Eagles have gone 4-4. The offense has struggled during that streak, as offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo's unit has failed to score more than five times in the last eight games. As Patullo and head coach Nick Sirianni look to fix what ails the Eagles' attack, team beat reporter Dave Zangaro reported via X, formerly Twitter, that Patullo intends to remain on the sidelines rather than move into the press box.

“When asked about the suggestion from some that he move to the booth, Eagles OC Kevin Patullo said he hasn't been upstairs since around 2011,” reported Zangaro. “Patullo sees value in being on the sideline to communicate with players and gather feedback.”

After riding an explosive offense to a Super Bowl title last season, many thought that the Eagles would do the same this season. Unfortunately, the loss of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore seems to have stung the unit more than previously considered. Moore left to become head coach of the New Orleans Saints, and Patullo took over. Can the coordinator and Sirianni correct the inconsistencies shown by a potentially lethal offense so they can successfully defend their Lombardi Trophy?

Eagles look to correct inconsistent offense as title defense continues

While the loss of Moore certainly stung, this is Sirianni's system. Patullo was promoted from pass game coordinator this offseason, so he's been coaching under Sirianni for a while now. With the amount of offensive talent the Eagles have, from quarterback Jalen Hurts to an excellent offensive line, the offense shouldn't struggle this much.

Three matchups against AFC squads, including playoff contenders in the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills, as well as a home and away series against the Washington Commanders, await Philadelphia. If Sirianni and Patullo continue to struggle with getting the offense under control, then a successful title defense might be unsustainable.