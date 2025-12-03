The Toronto Blue Jays are going to be one of the few teams in the American League that are going to be making moves all offseason. This ballclub is coming off a World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but has already tried to improve its team since the stunning loss.

The Blue Jays signed Dylan Cease to a 7-year deal and then followed up by signing Cody Ponce to a three-year deal. Ponce was the KBO MVP last season after emerging as a dominant starting pitcher. The rotation seems to be set after the Ponce signing, and that leaves no room for former star pitcher Jose Berrios.

Berrios is a name to keep an eye on this offseason, as a trade could be in the making for him and the Blue Jays.

Article Continues Below

“Most likely, though, Ponce’s addition could instigate a significant winter trade, and the Jays, a league source said, are willing to listen on Berríos. The right-hander pitched through injury at the end of the 2025 season, lost his rotation spot, wasn’t on Toronto’s playoff roster at any point and departed from the team ahead of the World Series.

While Berríos has been a steady figure in Toronto’s rotation and clubhouse since 2021, a separation may be best for both sides. Adding Ponce, instead of a cheaper rotation depth option, signals that separation may be increasingly likely.”

There will be teams interested in Berrios. An elbow injury really hurt him last season, but he has shown flashes of dominance in the past. Berrios is an elite strikeout pitcher, averaging at least 148 per season in his career. The 31-year-old has a career 4.08 ERA but had plenty of time to lower than to below 4.00. A change of scenery could be good for the veteran pitcher.