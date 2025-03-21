Former NBA forward Chandler Parsons gave high praise to Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James following his breakout performance in Thursday night’s 118-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite the lopsided defeat, the 20-year-old James posted a career-high 17 points, along with five assists, three rebounds, and a block, while shooting an efficient seven-of-10 from the field in 30 minutes. With multiple key players sidelined — including LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves — Bronny emerged as a bright spot in an otherwise difficult night for the Lakers.

“I’ll say all that people are like ‘oh, he doesn't belong in the NBA and all of this’— not anybody could just go in an NBA game and have 17 points,” Parsons said during an appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. “So, this kid doesn’t stink… he could play and he proved that last night.”

Chandler Parsons praises Bronny James as Lakers navigate tough stretch after Bucks loss

According to StatMamba, Bronny became the youngest Laker since Magic Johnson in 1979 to record at least 17 points, five assists, and shoot 70 percent from the field in a single game.

Parsons acknowledged the heightened expectations surrounding Bronny, given his last name, but emphasized that the rookie’s performance should change the conversation.

“I think a lot of guys that have doubt and that hate, I get it, it’s only natural given the circumstances,” Parsons added. “I think last night kinda opened up some eyes even for JJ Redick and that coaching staff – that look, this kid could give us something.”

Bronny’s outing comes during a critical stretch of the Lakers’ season as they manage a demanding schedule and rest key players. The team recently completed six games in the span of eight days, creating opportunities for younger players like Bronny to step into larger roles. James seized the opportunity to step up, potentially shifting the narrative around his development and league perception.

The Lakers (43-26) will conclude their five-game homestand on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls (30-40), before beginning a four-game road trip starting Monday against the Orlando Magic (32-38).