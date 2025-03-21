There was a massive amount of star power missing from Thursday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers (43-26) and Milwaukee Bucks (39-30), with LeBron James still recovering from a groin strain, Luka Doncic managing an ankle sprain and Damian Lillard dealing with calf soreness. Additionally, difference-making guard Austin Reaves was nursing a sprained ankle of his own. That left big voids to fill on both teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo showed up for the Bucks, totaling 28 points, seven rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes, while an unlikely candidate answered the call for LA.

Bronny James posted his best NBA performance by far, tying Dalton Knecht for the team lead with 17 points on efficient 7-of-10 shooting while also dishing out five assists and recording a block in 30 minutes. He helped the star-less Lakers stay within 11 points of Milwaukee at halftime, but the game slipped well out of reach in the final 24 minutes of play. Gary Trent Jr. nailed six 3-pointers and scored 23 points off the bench and Kyle Kuzma added 20 of his own, as the Bucks earned a 118-89 road win over LA.

Though, before the final buzzer sounded, fans marveled at James' breakout performance. “They grow up so fast,” @louchatsball commented. “THE LEAGUE IS ON NOTICE,” @dillyboyq declared. “But I thought he was the worst in the NBA?” @BronOverBumJ said sarcastically. “No one understands how it would feel to be in his shoes,” @armish_20 expressed. “He'll eventually prove himself.”

Bronny James cashes in on the triple 🎯 (via @LADEig)pic.twitter.com/AcO6z6S3Nd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Is Bronny James starting to find his way with the Lakers?

Although he has excelled in the G League, James' NBA offensive output and playing time have been lacking for most of the season. He delivered in his first complete outing, however, exhibiting an encouraging level of confidence on the floor. The rookie guard shot the ball well from 3-point range, going 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, and frequently attacked the rim.

Much has been said concerning his NBA qualifications, but James made the most of the opportunity that head coach JJ Redick gave him against the Bucks. At just 20 years of age, the second-round draft pick is giving fans hope that he could blossom into a valuable contributor after gaining more experience and sharpening his skill set.

It remains to be seen if James will play heavy minutes again this season, considering the Lakers are shifting into playoff mode, but the organization is surely delighted to see the young talent take a big step in his development.

Los Angeles should be healthier for Saturday's game versus the visiting Chicago Bulls (30-40). Opening tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.