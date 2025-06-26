The Charlotte Hornets finally managed to trade away Mark Williams. No, it wasn't the Los Angeles Lakers that came back for Williams. Instead, the Hornets struck a deal with the Phoenix Suns, trading Williams to the Valley in exchange for the 29th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft and a 2029 first-round pick (the least favorable of Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, and Minnesota Timberwolves, protected from selections one to five).

Williams' value dropped off so much after the Lakers decided to back off from initial agreed trade due to his questionable physical. Williams has dealt with plenty of foot and back problems, forcing him to miss 140 out of a total of 246 games through the first three seasons of his career.

The Suns, however, are in a position where they have to bet on talent, throwing caution to the wind just to bring in someone who could be a long-term keeper for the team. They don't have the draft capital to replenish the team with the young talent it needs to return to the top, so they are gambling on Williams' health, who, at just 23 years old, could very well be able to put his injury woes in the rearview mirror just as he hits his prime.

Lakers fans have mixed reaction to Suns' Mark Williams trade

Some Lakers fans are ruing the fact that their trade for Williams got nixed. Their lack of depth and quality at the center position ended up being their undoing this past season, and to make matters worse, they saw the Suns address their need at the five twice over (they also drafted Khaman Maluach), all while the Purple and Gold has done nothing.

“The Suns in the span of 3 minutes: land 2 centers (Mark Williams, Khaman Maluach) The Lakers in the span of 3 days: land no centers Fairs Pelinka 💔💔💔,” X user @HBKGotNext wrote.

“Suns got Mark Williams.. while Lakers still doesnt have a Center and will b***h about it for the whole year,” @BoxxxSting added.

Nonetheless, other Lakers fans were more level-headed and recognized that they were right in backing off that initial deal that would have seen them give up Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, and a 2030 first-round pick swap to the Hornets.

“FYI the Lakers traded for Mark Williams during last season’s trading deadline and he failed the physical over long term concerns with his health. Not sure why Suns overpaid for that damaged goods,” @lclaureano2003 wrote.

“Suns fans flexing on Lakers fans bout mark Williams when hornets to fleece us lmaoo. Cant take them serious,” @mindofgoatdj added.