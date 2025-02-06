The Los Angeles Lakers acquired center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. The return for the Hornets was Dalton Knecht, an unprotected first-round pick in 2031, a pick swap in 2030, and Cameron Reddish.

After adding Luka Doncic in the infamous blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers have been widely rumored to be in search of additional help. Their 29-19 record has them fifth in the Western Conference, and Doncic makes a second potential title run with James a true possibility.

But most pundits, analysts, and fans certainly did not predict that Williams would be the center that the Lakers acquired.

Automatic NBA immediately acknowledged that the Lakers had filled their position of need, saying they “got their big.”

Expand Tweet

Lakers fan Mano Magic was quite literally at a loss for words, sharing a visceral reaction to the deal:

Expand Tweet

Alex Golden was quick to point out that while Williams does not have a lack of ability, he has struggled with availability. Williams has played 84 of the 212 games the Hornets have played since drafting him.

Expand Tweet

This LA fan shared a measured take on the transaction, wishing Knecht well but acknowledging the Lakers really did need a big man.

Expand Tweet

Lakers On X wrote that their superstar asked for a center and Los Angeles delivered them one. They believe it proves that Doncic and James want to win together this year:

Expand Tweet

And Whristan, a Mavericks fan who converted to purple and gold after the Doncic trade, was unafraid to show support:

Expand Tweet

Whether or not Williams helps the Lakers make a deep run into the playoffs remains to be seen. He'll need to overcome his defensive struggles and work to stay healthy and available on the court. But what the NBA knows now is that the Lakers are certainly trying to make a run at a ring, and this move certainly helps that pursuit.