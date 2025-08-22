With the 2025 NFL regular season rapidly approaching, every team is looking to shore up roster holes before games start to count. For the Los Angeles Chargers, the stakes couldn’t be higher. After yet another season of falling short of expectations, new leadership has doubled down on surrounding quarterback Justin Herbert with a stronger supporting cast.

If the Chargers truly want to compete with the AFC’s elite—including Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow—they cannot enter Week 1 with lingering uncertainty in the secondary. Simply put, Los Angeles needs another proven cornerback to stabilize its defense. That’s why one last-minute trade makes more sense than anything else: landing a reliable outside corner before the season opener.

Why Cornerback Is the Chargers’ Biggest Weakness

The Chargers’ defensive struggles over the past few seasons have largely stemmed from an inability to consistently cover on the perimeter. Derwin James remains an impact safety when healthy, but relying on him to paper over coverage gaps has led to predictable results. The cornerback group, as it stands, is talented in flashes but riddled with inconsistency.

J.C. Jackson, once viewed as the answer, never lived up to expectations in his first stint with Los Angeles and was shipped back to New England. Michael Davis departed in free agency this past spring, leaving the Chargers even thinner. Ja’Sir Taylor has shown promise, and Asante Samuel Jr. is steady, but neither projects as the true No. 1 lockdown corner this defense desperately requires. In a division where Mahomes, Geno Smith, and the rising Bo Nix are all throwing to strong receiving corps, “good enough” at corner simply won’t cut it.

For a team with playoff aspirations—and one trying to maximize Herbert’s prime years—the time to be aggressive is now.

The Ideal Trade Target: L’Jarius Sneed, CB, Tennessee Titans

The Chargers should set their sights on L’Jarius Sneed, who was recently acquired by the Tennessee Titans but remains in contract limbo ahead of the 2025 season. Sneed proved in Kansas City that he can shadow No. 1 receivers, play physically in man coverage, and provide versatility against both slot and boundary assignments.

While the Titans currently roster him, they’re a team in transition. If Tennessee looks toward future draft flexibility instead of doubling down on a pricey veteran corner, they could be persuaded to move Sneed before Week 1. The Chargers, desperate to fill a glaring need, make an ideal landing spot.

Unlike other available corners, Sneed fits the Chargers’ defensive philosophy. His ability to disrupt timing routes complements the pass rush led by Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. If Los Angeles truly wants to slow down Mahomes in pivotal divisional matchups, a tough cover man like Sneed is one of their best bets.

The Trade Proposal

Chargers Receive:

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Titans Receive:

2026 Second-Round Pick

Conditional 2027 Fourth-Round Pick (upgrades to a third if Sneed signs extension)

This deal strikes a balance for both sides. For the Chargers, the draft capital they’re moving is significant but not crippling. Keeping their 2026 first-round pick intact allows them flexibility in future drafts. Meanwhile, the Titans get valuable draft ammo to continue building around quarterback Will Levis or whoever becomes their long-term signal caller.

The conditional aspect protects Los Angeles, ensuring they only pay a higher premium if Sneed becomes a true long-term piece in Southern California. For a playoff-hopeful team, this is exactly the kind of calculated risk that can pay massive dividends.

The Chargers haven’t had a true shutdown corner in years. Adding Sneed changes that immediately. With him on board, Samuel can slide into a high-end CB2 role, while Taylor thrives as a rotational slot option. Suddenly, Derwin James and the safeties won’t be stretched thin trying to help outside matchups.

Pairing Sneed with a defensive pass rush that already generates pressure at a high rate gives Los Angeles a chance to finally match up against the best aerial attacks in the AFC. Instead of surrendering explosive plays in crunch time—a problem that plagued them last year—the Chargers would have the personnel to force turnovers and dictate coverage schemes.

More importantly, this kind of move would send a message—not just to the locker room, but to the rest of the league—that Los Angeles is serious about contending in 2025. With Justin Herbert cemented as a franchise quarterback, the Chargers can’t afford another middling, 8–9 type of campaign. They need results, and acquiring a proven defensive star is the type of bold stroke that can deliver them.

The AFC is loaded with offensive firepower, and it will take more than Herbert’s arm to win shootouts in January. If Los Angeles truly wants to be more than just a fringe playoff contender, this is the last-minute trade they must make before Week 1 kicks off.