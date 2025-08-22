The 2025 Alabama football team is littered with talent and is primed to bounce back after the Crimson Tides were too inconsistent last season. Head coach Kalen DeBoer needs to right the ship for a team that is used to winning, and one of the keys to that is his offense. Ty Simpson is the new starting quarterback, but Alabama will be without running back Jam Miller in the backfield due to injury.

Miller was primed for a breakout season as the starting running back for Alabama after Justice Haynes transferred to Michigan. Still, he dislocated his collarbone in the Alabama football scrimmage last week. DeBoer addressed the injury recently with the media and told ESPN that he should be ready for their SEC opener against Georgia.

Discussing Miller's injury with reporters on Thursday, DeBoer called on Alabama's stable of running backs to step up in place of Miller, as they'll need all hands on deck for the SEC opener.

“Just looking for someone to separate themselves. That's really the situation, you know? And they feel like Jam was certainly at a higher level and need these guys. And I know they're hungry, and they wanna do it, now they just gotta show us. And it's not just one area, it's all phases. It's running the ball, it's pass protection. It's just all of those things combined,” DeBoer said.

“So again, each guy's got some tools, got some things that they can do. But need them to stand out, because there's kind of a log jam there. And each of them have their strengths, and they all can fit into the offense in some form or fashion.”

Due to Miller's injury, the running back room will be by committee until the Crimson Tide can get him back at full speed. They will use sophomores Daniel Hill and Richard Young the most, but Dre Washington will also be used as a change of pace back due to his speed. Former four-star freshman Kevin Riley will most likely see time as well.

The 2024 Alabama football team built its entire offense around Jalen Milroe, which helped them rank sixth in the country in total rushing yards. However, Milroe is in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, and with Simpson taking the reins, it looks like the running back by committee approach will not matter as much due to the offense utilizing more balance overall.