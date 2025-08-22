Thirty of the world's best golfers are at East Lake Golf Club for this week's Tour Championship. While most of the pros have their sights set on winning the FedEx Cup, Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has other things going on.

Following the conclusion of the Tour Championship, he must announce his six captain's picks for Team USA. Unlike the European side, which is pretty straightforward, there are several Americans vying for a spot on the team.

Not only does he have to name six players, but there is a very good chance he will name himself. Bradley currently ranks 10th in the Ryder Cup rankings, having won the Travelers Championship earlier this year. He would become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963. It is a lot of pressure for a golfer to be under.

But it's even worse when you are also trying to win the Tour Championship.

Bradley fired a 6-under 64 on Friday to climb into contention. Afterward, he detailed the situation he found himself in to Golf Digest.

“I’m having a very hard time separating right now my captaincy and my play,” said Bradley.

“For the past month, it's been like this, but this week I'm trying so hard. But that's all I'm thinking about. Thinking about pairings, certain things I want to say to the guys during the week. It's just difficult.”

He went so far as to call this “the biggest decision of my life.”

Among those in the running, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are in the best spot. They have tons of experience in the biennial event and have been playing well.

If they make the team, alongside Bradley, that leaves three spots to fill.

Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy, and Brian Harman are next in the rankings. However, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns are surging. All three of them are also contending at East Lake, sitting third, fourth, and seventh, respectively entering the weekend.

If one of them win, that likely locks up a spot. But it will make Keegan Bradley's job no easier.