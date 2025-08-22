Nothing comes easy in Arlington. Many fans hoped that October delight Evan Carter could enjoy a comeback campaign this year, one that would coincide with a Texas Rangers resurgence. The chances of either coming to pass in 2025 seem desolate now. The soon-to-be 23-year-old outfielder exited Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals after left-hander Daniel Lynch IV drilled him in the right wrist with a pitch. The diagnosis is brutal.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy revealed on Friday afternoon that Carter has a fracture and could miss the rest of the year, per Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports. Following this update, this young southpaw will surely head back to the injured list, a place he knows all too well.

This is the hit by pitch that fractured his wrist pic.twitter.com/4JsOLQGnLm — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Carter has experienced the thrills and gut-punches that baseball has to offer since the organization selected him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He has dealt with persistent back issues and suffered a quadriceps strain that cost him a few weeks earlier in the season. These frequent setbacks have presumably contributed to uneven production at the plate, which includes a .235 batting average and .746 OPS through 131 regular season games.

Carter, the Rangers and their fans just want to go back to 2023.

Evan Carter was an X-factor in Rangers' historic run



The Elizabethon, Tennessee native charmed fans around the country, and especially in Texas, as he erupted after receiving his first invitation to The Show. Weathering serious turbulence in the final stretch of the regular season, the American League West ballclub promoted Carter to the MLB roster in early September. This type of practice is typical, but his meteoric rise was not.

He ran with the opportunity and played himself into an everyday role, batting .306 with five home runs and 12 RBIs in 23 games. The Rangers maintained their trust in Evan Carter through the playoffs, and he continued to reward it. Exhibiting eye-opening poise in the batter's box and in the field, this rookie ignited a championship-starved fan base.

And then he helped satisfy that hunger. Carter slashed .300/.417/.500/.917 and recorded nine doubles in 17 playoff games.

A legend was seemingly born, as the Rangers celebrated their first World Series title. When a young player experiences an exhilarating, whirlwind introduction to the big leagues, they will logically expect some sort of a cool-down period. But Carter endured a particularity steep plunge, struggling to stay healthy and productive in 2024 — .188 batting average and five homers 45 games. He was gradually getting back into a groove this year, though.

If Carter does not play another game in 2025, which many fans fear will be the case, then he will finish with a .247 batting average, .336 on-base percentage, .392 slugging percentage and 113 OPS+ (league average is 100) in 220 plate appearances. He will have to dig deep once again.

Recapturing that magical two-month stretch from 2023 may not happen, but Carter has proven that he belongs in this level. He just needs a little luck.