The NFL offseason has been full of big stories. However, the ongoing drama between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons has taken center stage. The star defensive end wants a lucrative contract, but Jones isn't budging. The Cowboys owner, who also serves as the general manager, told Stephen A. Smith that he wanted Michael Irvin present during negotiations.

Jones claimed that he and Parsons had a deal done that the defensive end backed out of. Now, the Cowboys owner is under fire for trying to get a contract done without involving Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta. Jones spoke with Smith on his show about the situation, defending himself and explaining his side of the story. He wanted Irvin in the room when negotiations happened.

“I just was on a podcast with Michael for about an hour and a half. I invited him to invite Micah and come in, since he’s got a lot of experience negotiating with me, Michael does,” Jones said. “And by that negotiation 30 years ago, we’ve remained real associates for 30 years. I said Michael did you do your contract with an agent? ‘No.’ But that was then, this is now. So I said Michael, why don’t you grab Micah, you’re a big fan of his, you think a lot of him, I do too. Why don’t you get him in here, be sure and pick up what I offered him. Be sure and pick that up when you come through the door on that deal right there. There’s right now about three entities involved in the Micah Parsons deal that really count.”

Jones' main argument is that Parsons' agent isn't necessary when it comes to negotiating a new deal. That decision has led the Cowboys star to request a trade and wipe the team off of his social media pages. With the beginning of the season looming, Dallas might be without its most important player as it enters the 2025-26 NFL season.