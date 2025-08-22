The NFL offseason has been full of big stories. However, the ongoing drama between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons has taken center stage. The star defensive end wants a lucrative contract, but Jones isn't budging. The Cowboys owner, who also serves as the general manager, told Stephen A. Smith that he wanted Michael Irvin present during negotiations.

Jones claimed that he and Parsons had a deal done that the defensive end backed out of. Now, the Cowboys owner is under fire for trying to get a contract done without involving Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta. Jones spoke with Smith on his show about the situation, defending himself and explaining his side of the story. He wanted Irvin in the room when negotiations happened.

Article Continues Below

“I just was on a podcast with Michael for about an hour and a half. I invited him to invite Micah and come in, since he’s got a lot of experience negotiating with me, Michael does,” Jones said.  “And by that negotiation 30 years ago, we’ve remained real associates for 30 years. I said Michael did you do your contract with an agent? ‘No.’ But that was then, this is now. So I said Michael, why don’t you grab Micah, you’re a big fan of his, you think a lot of him, I do too. Why don’t you get him in here, be sure and pick up what I offered him. Be sure and pick that up when you come through the door on that deal right there. There’s right now about three entities involved in the Micah Parsons deal that really count.”

Jones' main argument is that Parsons' agent isn't necessary when it comes to negotiating a new deal. That decision has led the Cowboys star to request a trade and wipe the team off of his social media pages. With the beginning of the season looming, Dallas might be without its most important player as it enters the 2025-26 NFL season.

More Dallas Cowboys News
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones observe the playing of the national anthem at training camp opening ceremonies at the River Ridge Fields.
Jerry Jones continues to express confidence in Micah Parsons’ Cowboys futureZachary Weinberger ·
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones fires back at Micah Parsons in Stephen A Smith interviewGerard Angelo Samillano ·
Micah Parsons in the middle, Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs around him, Dallas Cowboys logo in the background
1 last-minute trade Cowboys must make before Week 1 of 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Ryan Clark says Jerry Jones is lying in comments about Micah Parsons’ agentMike Gianakos ·
Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons watches in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons continues to drop trade hints with Allen Iverson-inspired TikTokJosue Pavon ·
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons fires off cryptic tweet amid contract standoffAlex House ·