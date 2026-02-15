LOS ANGELES – When the smoke cleared and the dust settled, Los Angeles Lakers’ big man Jaxson Hayes failed to advance to the final round of the Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend. After a combined score of 91.8 in the first round, Hayes was edged out by Miami Heat wing Keshad Johnson and San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant for the final dunk-off.

Following the end of the Slam Dunk Contest, Jaxson Hayes spoke about whether or not he would partake in the Slam Dunk Contest again. As the oldest player in this year’s event, he didn’t fully shut the door on another appearance, although it is highly unlikely.

“This is my seventh year in the NBA, I’m gonna be in my eighth year next year. You see these young guys got way more legs. I went up for my first dunk, I felt it right in my knees,” Hayes said. “I don’t think so. It was fun to do and to say I did it, but I don’t know. I’m not gonna fully shut out the dunk contest, but most likely no. I’d rather much be in Hawaii right now.”

With each participant receiving two dunk attempts in the first round, Hayes second attempt seemed like it was a better option for him to lead off with. For his first dunk, he tried to take off from the free-throw line, but seemingly mistimed the jump and ended up taking off inside the line for what was essentially just a fastbreak dunk.

His second dunk actually got people out their seats when he threw the ball in front of him, tapped it in the air from one hand to the other, flipped it back to the other hand between his legs and dunked.

Hayes became the sixth Lakers player to participate in the dunk contest following Michael Cooper, Antonio Harvey, Kobe Bryant, Shannon Brown and Dwight Howard, respectively. Bryant is the only Laker to have ever won the dunk contest.

Hayes has actually become known for his in-game dunks this season, catching lobs from Luka Doncic, and throwing down an impressive Eastbay dunk back on Jan. 26 during the Lakers’ win against the Chicago Bulls.

This is Hayes’ third season with the Lakers after he re-signed on a one-year contract this past offseason. He originally signed with the Lakers as a free agent in 2023 following four seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans.

This year, Hayes has appeared in 45 games, including seven starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 77.2 percent from the field.