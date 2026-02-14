LOS ANGELES – For the first time since 2019-20, the Los Angeles Lakers have a participant for the Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in big man Jaxson Hayes. It was Dwight Howard in his lone season with the Lakers who took part in the contest last. Howard did not advance to the final round that season, with Derrick Jones Jr. taking home the hardware.

Jaxson Hayes is the eighth Lakers player to be selected for the Slam Dunk Contest, but only Kobe Bryant has ever won NBA All-Star Saturday night’s marquee event. Hayes is now attempting to become only the second player in franchise history to bring home the trophy.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Slam Dunk Contest has come under scrutiny from fans, media and players alike with the event losing some of its luster from years past. But for Hayes, he’s just trying to go out there and have fun, and to try and bring excitement back to the contest.

“I just want to bring as much joy and life back to this contest,” Hayes said during his media availability session. “Me and the guys were talking about it, we just want to make it a show. Just try to bring the dunk contest back in the best way we can, just all go out and have fun, and just make it enjoyable for people watching.”

Hayes has wowed fans this season with a few impressive dunks in game. He’s good for a lob from Luka Doncic nearly every game. But the one that stands out the most so far this season was his Eastbay dunk he threw down during the Lakers’ win against the Chicago Bulls back on Jan. 26.

That impetus for that dunk materialized when Hayes’ Lakers teammates made fun of him for throwing down an unexciting dunk on a fastbreak.

“My teammates were making fun of me earlier in the game. I had a fastbreak and I just did a simple two-hand dunk. . .didn’t hang on the rim or anything, just dropped it in,” Hayes said. “Everyone was booing me, they were all messing with me. I got a steal later in the game and I was just remembering the guys booing me and making fun of me earlier so I was like, ‘alright I’ll do something.”

As far as Hayes’ production for the Lakers, he’s been among the team’s most consistent players this season with his energy and effort. He’s appeared in 45 games, including seven starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. He’s averaging 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 77.2 percent from the field.