The NBA world was greeted with shocking news on Wednesday when it was announced that the Buss family would be selling their majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers’ sale was valued at $1o million and majority ownership would belong to Mark Walter, the CEO and chairman of TWG Global. But even after the Lakers’ sale, Jeanie Buss still plans to have a major role within the organization.

While Jeanie Buss will no longer hold majority ownership following the sale of the Lakers, she is expected to remain as team governor and oversee day-to-day operations, as per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Buss’ role with the team is supposed to differ from Mark Cuban’s role after he sold majority ownership of the Dallas Mavericks, although it’s unclear how that would be handled.

Cuban was reportedly supposed to maintain a similar role with the Mavericks, but it never happened and the team traded franchise star Luka Doncic, a move that Cuban has said he would have never done.

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Lakers News
Magic Johnson attends a WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx at Crypto.com Arena.
Magic Johnson congratulates Jeanie Buss on $10 billion saleLorenzo J Reyna ·
Los Angeles Dodgers president Stan Kasten (left), chairman and controlling owner Mark Walter (center) and manager Dave Roberts watch batting practice prior to the game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium.
Lakers fans will love Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ take on franchise saleTroy Finnegan ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with a referee in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Lakers’ LeBron James hit with Miami ‘beach’ quip by Colin Cowherd over ring culture criticismBenedetto Vitale ·
Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena with Jason Richardson in the background
Lakers All-Star LeBron James ‘disappointed’ 2-time Slam Dunk Contest championJosue Pavon ·
Owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss attends the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena.
What will Jeanie Buss’ role be after Lakers sale?Jake Faigus ·
LAFC investor Magic Johnson speaks with media before groundbreaking ceremonies at Los Angeles Football Club Stadium Site.
Lakers’ Magic Johnson gives strong Mark Walter endorsement after shocking saleJosh Davis ·

In the Lakers’ case, Walter had been a minority owner of the team since 2021, and reportedly Buss maintaining control of day-to-day operations was always part of a potential sale agreement. The Buss family has owned the Lakers since 1979 when Jerry Buss first purchased the franchise. Under the Buss family, the Lakers have won 11 NBA championships with the most recent coming in 2020.

With LeBron James’ potential retirement sometime on the horizon, Walter and the Lakers appear primed for the future with Doncic as the new franchise player. General manager Rob Pelinka is tasked with building a contending roster around Doncic following the team’s disappointing elimination in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Among the top items of business for the Lakers this offseason is James’ contract. The Lakers star can opt into his deal for next season, or he can opt out and sign a new contract with the team.