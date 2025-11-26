Imagine going to the gym to blow off steam after a long day at work. You're listening to music on your headphones and being alone with your thoughts. Then suddenly, you notice Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James lifting weights beside you.

What would you do?

One fan, of course, had to record the shocking experience, as shown in the post by Overtime on X. Because we all know the sanctified rule: Video or it didn't happen.

She was in utter disbelief seeing James working out at a nondescript gym. For an extra receipt, she took a picture with the Lakers forward.

They seen LeBron at a random gym 🤣 (via runnerfun16/TT) pic.twitter.com/TE60Z1OlVL — Overtime (@overtime) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Seeing the four-time MVP at a random gym is a lot like seeing a unicorn—except the unicorn is six-foot-nine, built like a tank, and might politely ask if you’re done with the shoulder press machine.

The 40-year-old James is still working his way back to optimal shape after missing the first few weeks of the season due to a sciatica injury. He has looked good in two games since his return, helping the Lakers win back-to-back against the Utah Jazz, but he admitted that his conditioning needs improvement.

In his last outing, he put up 17 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, as the Lakers outlasted the Jazz, 108-106, for their fourth straight victory.

They are facing the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Los Angeles is the only place where you can’t even lift without a future Hall of Famer showing up to make sure your personal bests stay deeply personal. He might even teach you how to properly do a squat.