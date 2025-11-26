LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers came into their NBA Cup matchup against the LA Clippers a little short-handed as Deandre Ayton was ruled out due to a knee injury. Ayton suffered the injury during the Lakers’ win against Utah Jazz on Sunday. But Lakers head coach JJ Redick didn’t seem to think that that the injury had any long-term implications.

During his pregame media availability, JJ Redick gave an update on Deandre Ayton’s recent injury which should please Lakers fans.

“He got hit on his knee, the MRI was clean other than just swelling, a little bit of a bruise,” Redick said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a long-term thing, and hopefully it’s game to game and he’s back at some point by the end of the week.”

Ayton signed with the Lakers in the offseason after he agreed to a contract buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers. He signed a two-year contract worth around $16 million that includes a player option for the 2026-27 season. He’s been the Lakers’ starting center and has been an integral part of the team’s 12-4 start.

The Clippers game is only the second game that Ayton has missed this season, the first being back on Nov. 2 against the Miami Heat. Ayton was dealing with a back injury then that didn’t require more than a one game absence.

He’s appeared in 15 games so far for the Lakers, at a little over 29 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds with splits of 69.6 percent shooting from the field and 56.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. After the last game he played on Nov. 18, Ayton remarked how the Lakers’ defense is what gets the team fired up.

With Ayton out, the Lakers will turn to Jaxson Hayes in the starting lineup. Hayes filled in well last season amid Anthony Davis being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Maxi Kleber will also get his shot in the rotation. Kleber came up huge in the fourth quarter of the team’s win against the Jazz on Sunday on both ends of the floor.